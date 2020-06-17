The All Progressives Congress has declared Hon. Igo Aguma as the Chairman of the party in Rivers State.

The National Working Committee of the party made the pronouncement on Wednesday after its meeting at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by 16 members of the NWC, with three of them doing so virtually.

A statement after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the recognition of Aguma followed the recent declaration of a Rivers State High Court.

The statement said: “The party also noted the recent ruling of a High Court which declared Hon. Igo Aguma as the Party’s acting chairman in Rivers State.

“In compliance with the court ruling, our party has recognised Aguma as Rivers State acting Chairman pending when new congresses will be held to elect party executive members at the ward, local government and state levels.”