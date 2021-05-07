The All Progressives Congress on Friday in Abuja said there is no crisis among its national leadership over the race for 2023 presidency.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said this in a statement.

Mohammed urged the media to resist any form of manipulation and stand for truth and justice at all times.

According to him, the APC is conscious of plans being orchestrated by some individuals to cause disaffection within the party.

He said that the plan was to distract the CECPC from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, there is no disagreement between the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni.

“They have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.

“The Governor of Yobe and Chairman APC CECPC wish to make it abundantly clear that he is heavily preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.”

Mohammed said it amounts to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting president from the party.

He noted that President Buhari had two more years to complete his tenure, adding that it was compulsory on the party and every loyal member to support him and the APC administration.

“We cannot contemplate anything outside the set plans of the party,” he said.