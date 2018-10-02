APC Primary elections: Gov. Gaidam picks Yobe East Senatorial ticket

The Yobe Governor Ibrahim Gaidam on Tuesday in Damaturu picked the Yobe East Senatorial ticket under the platform of All Progressives Congress for the 2019 general elections.

Announcing the result, the Chairman APC senatorial Electoral Committee in the state, Ambassador Dauda Danladi, said the governor contested the election unopposed.

He added that out of 2,282 accredited votes, Gaidam had 2,272 while 10 votes were invalid.

Danladi said: “Therefore, Gaidam has emerged the winner of the Yobe East senatorial zone.’’

In his acceptance speech, Gaidam reassured the people of good representation and his determination to serve them more as a senator.

He said: “I shall bring more democracy dividends to my people as a senator.’’