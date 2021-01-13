The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has commended the judiciary for supporting democratic development in the country as it confirmed Gov. Oluwatotimi Akeredolu’s emergence as the party’s candidate in 2020 poll.

The Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Akure.

Adetimehin was reacting to the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed a case challenging the August 2020 governorship primary of the party.

An APC governorship aspirant, Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin, had challenged the party’s primary that produced Akeredolu on the grounds of non-compliance with the party and the nation’s constitution.

The court, however, ruled that Anifowose-Ajasin filed the case out of time and that it was status barred.

The party chairman said it behoved that all hands must be on deck to sustain democracy.

Adetimehin congratulated Akeredolu, leaders and members of the party on the deserved victory.

He further encouraged them to remain focused in the interest of the state.

Adetimehin, however, urged any aggrieved party member of the need to always explore all internal mechanisms for resolution of issues before resorting to legal options.

The chairman warned that the APC in the state would henceforth not condone members who exhibited flagrant disregard for the admonition.

“The party is very serious about the issue of discipline and would, therefore, not take lightly any act of indiscipline, and disregard for party rules and interest,” he warned.

He called for support for the APC-led government in the state, assuring that the government was deeply committed to the development of the people and the state.