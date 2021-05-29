Security operatives on Saturday barricaded the ruling All Progressives Congress party secretariat along ACME Road in Lagos State as the party conducts councils’ primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that armed security personnel were strategically positioned at the entrance and within the premises of the secretariat.

Several patrol vehicles and armoured personnel carrier were also stationed at the access roads leading to the secretariat.

Motorists could not access ACME Road as it was barricaded and manned by the fierce-looking police officers.

A security officer, who spoke to newsmen that sought to gain entrance to the secretariat, said that only returning officers, who conducted the primaries across wards were allowed into the secretariat.

“The instruction we have is that only returning officers should enter the party secretariat.

“That is the order we have for now; you cannot enter,’’ the officer said.

NAN reports that the ruling party on Saturday conducted open secret ballot primaries in the 245 wards across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The conduct of the primaries was to select its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers ahead of the council poll.

The primary election was, therefore, not without some hitches as there were reported cases of disruption, violence and ballot box snatches in some wards.

NAN also reports that results of the primaries held across the state would be announced at the state party secretariat later.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled July 24 for the local government election.