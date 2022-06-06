APC primaries: Only Buhari can stop me from running — Bello

The Kogi State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello, has said that only President Muhammadu Buhari can stop him from running during the party’s primaries.

He spoke against the backdrop of a statement on Saturday by 11 Northern governors conceding the ticket to the South.

In the statement on Saturday, the 11 governors elected on the platform of the APC advised President Buhari to concede the presidency to the South having served as a Northerner for eight years.

Bello, who appeared on a Channel’s Television programme: “Politics Today,” said he was not a part of that decision.

He said: “We (Northern APC Governors) never met to agree on shift of power to the South.

“I am going to run because I already have over 26 million Nigerians ready to vote for me (in 2023).

“But if President Muhammadu Buhari picks someone as a consensus candidate and if it’s not me, I’ll back the person 100 per cent.

“All the aspirants, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, agreed on this.

“I have 60 per cent of the APC delegates in my kitty already.

“I’ll beat Atiku Abubakar of PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) hands down.”