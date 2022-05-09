APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and one of its presidential aspirants, has expressed confidence at winning the presidential ticket of the party.

Tinubu made the statement shortly after he interacted with delegates of the party on Sunday in Jalingo, Taraba State.

He explained that his chances of winning the presidential ticket of the APC were on a very high side due to his political pedigree.

According to him: “My chances of winning the ticket are incredibly high and I am very confident.

“I am sure I can and I will win it.”

Tinubu, in his response to the option of a consensus arrangement by the party, said he preferred a process of democracy to choose who became the APC flag bearer.

“I want democracy, I am voting for democracy, one man, one vote,” he said.

—