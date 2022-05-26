APC primaries: l’ll not step down for Orji Kalu — Okonkwo

Fabian Okonkwo, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for Abia North Senatorial District, says he will not step down for a serving senator, Orji Kalu.

Okonkwo said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja in reaction to a report he had stepped down for Kalu.

Kalu is the Senate Chief Whip and a former Governor of Abia State.

The aspirant said that instead of him stepping down for Kalu, he expected the serving senator to step down for him and concentrate on his earlier presidential ambition.

He said: “l, Fabian Okonkwo, have not withdrawn for anybody, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for the senatorial race in Abia North.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should come and let us go for the primaries; if he wins at the primaries, l will congratulate him and support him at the main election.”

Okonkwo said that he had not seen Kalu in the last four years and has not discussed anything with him.

He said: “Consensus is not discussed behind any aspirant’s back and the party cannot force anybody to withdraw from the race under a suspicious condition.

“The party primaries is on May 28 and nothing can be done with me until the day of the primaries or thereafter.

“I cannot withdraw for anybody.

“He should withdraw for me.”