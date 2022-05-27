APC primaries committee member shot in Taraba State

A member of the Taraba State governorship primary electoral committee of the All Progressives Congress has been shot and is in critical condition at a hospital.

The Chairman of the Committee, Lawrence Onuchukwu, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday.

Onuchukwu spoke at the Police Headquarters in Jalingo, the state capital, said the shooting followed a protest that erupted over the primaries.

A protest had erupted after some youths in Jalingo accused the governorship primary committee chairman of presenting fake result sheets when there was none in the state.

The protesting youths also alleged that the state had difficult-to-reach terrains such as Sardauna Local Government Area, which takes seven to nine hours to reach, especially the Mambilla Plateau.

Consequently, they argued that it was not possible to conduct elections in one day and get the results.

The youths are calling on Onuchukwu to address the press on the true situation of things and declare that the primary election failed to hold.

Trouble had initially started after the primary committee said the direct mode of primary would be used for the exercise instead of the indirect or consensus mode that had earlier been communicated to the state chapter of the party by the national headquarters.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in the state invited all aspirants to the Command’s headquarters in Jalingo, in a bid to avert a breach of the peace.

In reaction to the intervention of the police, many party supporters occupied the Command’s headquarters awaiting the outcome of expected talks.