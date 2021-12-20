APC primaries: Andy Uba’ll appeal court judgment — Campaign organisation

The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Organisation has said Senator Andy Uba and the All Progressives Congress will appeal the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the party’s governorship primaries in Anambra State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday nullified the APC primaries which saw the emergence of Uba as the party’s governorship candidate in the November 6 election.

The judgment means that Uba’s participation in the election was void.

Reacting, the National Chairman of the ruling party in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Oye, hailed the court’s decision, saying it was the best to reach in the face of absurdities witnessed during the APC primaries.

He also said, “The worst mistake Andy Uba made was not to have accepted defeat after the November 6, 2021 election adjudged by the whole world as free, fair and credible.”

However, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, SAUGCO, Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia, in a statement made available to newsmen, said plans by the APGA against Andy Uba and APC will fail.

He said, “While we remain law-abiding in the face of the latest development, it is rather not surprising to many that the APGA members could turn themselves as the spokespersons of the Federal High Court with their tented report about the judgment and abuse of our party, APC with a view to blur and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because they (APGA) are to be the direct beneficiaries of judgement.

“The APGA part in this script appears very glaring. Of course, they are aware that they have a bad case in the tribunal and are doing everything possible to take Andy Uba and APC out from the tribunal, but they will fail.

“We are not surprised that APGA members are celebrating the Justice Ekwo judgement like a child that received Christmas clothe from his father. They believe that the judgement will stop Andy Uba from proving his petition at the tribunal. The good thing is that this is not the last court in this instant. We are heading to appeal court to prove them wrong.”