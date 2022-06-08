APC Presidential Primary: Kalu congratulates Tinubu, other aspirants

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu has congratulated all aspirants who participated in the just-concluded ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary for a good and wonderful outing.

Kalu, in a statement he personally signed Wednesday congratulated the winner of the primary, who he described as his friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The former Governor of Abita acknowledged that every aspirant did enough campaign needed to win the Primary election, but it was only one candidate that would represent the party in the general election.

“To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you . The APC Won” Kalu wrote.

“As a faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We owe the party an open mind and total support.

“Most importantly, I hope this win brings a deeper reflection about the South East and North East in the affairs of the nation” Kalu stated.