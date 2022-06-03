APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi rubbishes report alleging he withdraws for Osinbajo

A frontline presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed an online media report saying he is considering stepping down for the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The dismissal is contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja, by the Head of Media and spokesman of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organization, Femi Ige,

Osinbajo was reported to have met with five APC governors Thursday night.

The report claimed that Fayemi was one of the participants at the meeting, adding that he was being pressured to quit the race and support the VP.

Fayemi, in the statement, boasted he is favourably positioned and has the backing of real stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primary election to clinch the APC ticket.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) snapped and described the report as “absolute rubbish”.