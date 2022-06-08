APC presidential primaries: Seven aspirants step down for Tinubu, one for Osinbajo

Seven aspirants on Tuesday night stepped down for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the ongoing presidential primaries of the party.

The aspirants announced their decisions in their speeches to the leadership of the party and delegates at the Eagle Square.

So also did one aspirant, Felix Nicholas, announce that he was stepping down for the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Those who stepped down for Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, were a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole; only female aspirant, Uju Ebeze Kennedy-Ohanenye; and Senator Ajayi Borofice.

Other aspirants who went solo included Pastor Tunde Bakare, Rotimi Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha and Ogbonnaya Onu.

voting, which started at past 2am on Wednesday, was ongoing as at press time after a disruption occasioned by encroachment.