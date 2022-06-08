APC Presidential Primaries: Results so far: Tinubu in wide lead, Osinbajo leaves venue

The collation of results at the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress has the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leading by a very wide margin.

As the counting progressed, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), left the Eagle Square venue of the election.

As at press time, Tinubu had 777 votes, while Osinbajo was a distant third with 109.

In the second position was the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, while the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who was touted by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the consensus candidate, had 52 votes.

There are supposed to be 2,322 delegates at the Special Convention which began on Monday.