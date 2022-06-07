APC Presidential Primaries: Journalists denied access to venue

Journalists assigned to cover the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress have not gained access to the Eagle Square in Abuja as the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led Media and Publicity sub-committee was yet to release accreditation tags.

According to the programme of events, the exercise is to commence by 10am with the arrival of delegates.

Media houses, which nominated their staff to cover the event, had written letters two weeks ago on the directive of the party.

The APC correspondents who are always on the ground at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja have not been given their tags either.

Journalists, who arrived at the Eagle Square in the early hours of Tuesday, remained outside as security operatives denied them entry.