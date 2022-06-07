APC Presidential Primaries: Fani-Kayode attacks Northern Governors

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked Governors elected on the platform of the party for their moves to allegedly “singlehandedly zone or determine the presidential candidate” of the party.

Fani-Kayode is known to have sympathy for the presidential ambition of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the former Minister of Culture said the decision on who emerges the candidate of the party should be left to President Muhammadu Buhari or the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Recall that the Northern Governors elected on the platform of the party had insisted on having the presidential ticket zoned to the South and submitted a shortlist of five aspirants in the early hours of Tuesday to the President.

It was later reduced to three on Tuesday afternoon, just hours to the commencement of voting at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Voting is scheduled to commence at 6pm, with the announcement of the winner fixed for 10pm.

In the tweet, Fani-Kayode, the Deputy Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Special Convention and Presidential Primaries, said: “It is NOT for the Northern Governors to singlehandedly ZONE or DETERMINE the Presidential candidate of our party.

“It is for the President, the Nat. Chairman, the NWC & the delegates to decide.

“A challenge to the authority of the Chairman and supremacy of the party is unacceptable.”