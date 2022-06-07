APC presidential primaries begins, rousing welcome for Tinubu + Video

The Special Convention and Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress has kicked off in Abuja.

The Special Convention and Presidential Primaries is taking place at the Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman of the Special Convention Planning Committee and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, welcomed the delegates.

Uzodinma promised a free and fair election.

He said: “APC believes in the rule of law.”

He also praised the aspirants for their conduct and thanked the delegates for comporting themselves properly.

The party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, in his State of the Party address, said it has 43 million members and remains responsive to the aspirations of members and the public.

Omisore thanked the party leadership for yielding executive powers to the National Executive Committee, adding that it was ready to deliver a flag bearer acceptable to the party and Nigerians.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, also addressed the convention.

Adamu spoke about discipline within the party.

He reviewed the the success of the primaries so far, admitting that there will be improvement.

He noted that the Convention was the final lap, adding that the contest had heated up the polity.

He said truths have been sacrificed and that those who seek power must obey the law.

The Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, congratulated the party for successful primaries.

On arrival, one of the frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was given a rousing welcome by delegates.

Spotting a blue babariga and a red cap, Tinubu found it difficult getting to his seat mind tumultuous applause by his supporters.

The convention commenced immediately President Muhammadu Buhari arrived.