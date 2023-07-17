APC postpones NEC, caucus meetings indefinitely

828 828

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting indefinitely.

This followed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the party’s national chairman.

The meetings were supposed to hold on July 10 and 11, but were earlier postponed for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the emergency meeting of the NWC, the APC acting national chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the meeting had been moved.

He also confirmed the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.