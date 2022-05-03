APC, PDP nomination fees will encourage corruption — Ladoja

Former Governor Rasheed Ladoja of Oyo State has decried the exorbitant fees charged for nomination forms by the two major political parties in the country, saying it would encourage corruption.

Ladoja made the disclosure on Monday while fielding questions from journalists at his Ibadan, Oyo State residence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ladoja, the Osi-Olubadan of Ibadan, joined other Muslims to observe the Eid prayers at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

Ladoja said that the high cost of nomination form charged by the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party would have negative effect on the nation’s economy.

He said the arrogance of the two political parties would force politicians to embezzle public funds, adding that its candidates should be picked based on their manifesto and not money.

Ladoja faulted claims by the parties that the exorbitant fee would separate contenders from pretenders, saying they are only encouraging their candidates to go steal public funds when elected.

He said: “It is very ridiculous to ask a presidential aspirant to pick nomination form for N100 million and governorship nomination form for N50 million.

“This is pure arrogance from the parties.

“You are asking a presidential aspirant to seek a job of N56 million with a form of N100 million.

“Same thing with the governorship.

“You are asking an aspirant to pay N50 million to seek a job of N28 million in four years.”

The former governor said that the arrogance of the two parties would drop if other parties win election in some states.

Ladoja said: “Other political parties charge less than APC and PDP.

|If other parties can also win elections in some states, the arrogance of the two major political parties will drop.

“These parties should understand that they are not the masters, but the people.

“They are just stampeding people thinking that they would vote for them either they like or not.”

Ladoja urged the political parties to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan in their activities as political activities commenced in the country ahead of 2023.

He said that Ramadan taught the people to imbibe tolerance, love, giving and sacrifice, saying such if imbibed would promote healthy competition as well as peaceful coexistence.

The Ibadan Chief enjoined the people to live in harmony, while adhering to their righteous deeds during the Ramadan period.