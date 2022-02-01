APC, PDP caucuses to hold emergency meetings 

Senators belonging to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caucus would be holding a meeting on Tuesday immediately after plenary.

Also billed to hold an emergency meeting immediately after plenary is the caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The notice of meeting was conveyed in two separate letters signed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The letters were read by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over plenary on Tuesday.

Abaribe, in the letter disclosed that the PDP caucus meeting which is scheduled to hold at 2pm is between PDP Senators and members of the PDP Board of Trustees.