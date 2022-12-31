APC PCC hails Buhari for laying ‘foundation’ for Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress of the Presidential Campaign Council has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for laying a solid foundation on which its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, can build on.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga stated that the campaign team was impressed with the gains of the current administration in spite of the numerous challenges that plagued the country.

He noted that Buhari had built a concrete ‘tarmac’ for the leadership of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to put an aeroplane when elected.

The statement partly read, “The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has tried its best in spite of its challenges. It is like building a tarmac, a solid, concrete foundation.

“The coming administration of the APC under the leadership of Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, when elected, by the goodwill of Nigerians, shall put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by President Buhari that will take us at supersonic speed to our destination. The world shall watch Nigeria soar higher and higher.”

According to the PCC, security, infrastructure, education, health, housing, tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy.

This is even as Onanuga reassured Nigerians that the APC candidate and his running mate had clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their Action Plan.

“As the presidential candidate of the APC, with 41 million registered members, Tinubu presents the best vision for the future for our collective prosperity with pledges that are practical, immediate and valuable to our journey towards development.

“Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next super power, indeed, the first black super power.

“This is a duty that every citizen qualified to vote cannot transfer to another person. It is a responsibility that should not be exchanged for money. It is a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy and federalism, the sacred values of our Constitution.

“Nigerians all over the world have sown those seeds of greatness in the work they do and the positive impact they are making as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entertainers, athletes, teachers and professionals in all fields of endeavour.

“To move from where we are to where we want to be, we need to maximise our resources, feed ourselves with what we grow, give our youths education that we make them excel, provide shelter for the homeless and bring constant electricity and technology to make production easier and convenient,” he stated.