APC PCC Directorate of Diaspora Affairs mourns Elder Adekunle Oshunlalu

The PCC Directorate of Diaspora Affairs of the All Progressives Congress has announced the death of one of its members, Elder Philip Adekunle Oshunlalu, describing him as a loyal member committed to the actualisation of the presidential ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A statement signed by Femi Odere, Head of Media and Publicity, Diaspora Directorate, said the news of his passing was broken to the Directorate by the Director, Directorate of Diaspora Affairs of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Prince Ade Omole on Monday.

The statement said until his death, the deceased was a faithful, loyal and committed member of the APC in the Diaspora. “He was also a staunch supporter of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket. He was fervent and unabashed in his fidelity to progressive politics and ideals of our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Late Oshunlalu’s support for the victory of our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was unflinching. He relocated from his base in the United States to Nigeria to join the campaign and played very active role in ensuring we deliver on our objectives of winning the election.

While expressing his sadness over the loss of this extraordinary man, Prince Omole said he could not think of any Nigerian in Diaspora that was more committed to the Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential bid than the late Elder Oshunlalu.

“Aside from the material contribution of Elder Oshunlalu to Asiwaju’s victory through the Diaspora Directorate, I can say with certainty that the deceased would ring almost daily for updates and with ideas during the presidential election,” Prince Omole said.

“This is not the time for this icon of the progressive family to have left us when we are preparing for the inauguration of our principal and his Vice President-elect. But God knows best,” the Director added.

Prince Ade Omole said he can only pray for the forgiveness of the sins of Elder Adekunle Oshunlalu and for God to give his family the fortitude to bear the very untimely loss.