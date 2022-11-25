APC PCC appoints Otunba Femi Davies as Ogun Publicity Committee Chair

All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has appointed a seasoned journalist and Publisher of Metronews magazine, Otunba Femi Davies, as the Chairman of its Ogun State Publicity Committee for the Tinubu/Shettima PCC.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the National Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

The letter by the spokesman of the PCC stated that Otunba Davies’ appointment was in recognition of his efforts and ability to properly project and coordinate the publicity needs and requirements of campaign in general.

The letter said” “You’re to liaise and interface with the party state publicity machinery; interpret and translate some of the campaign and media expressions into local languages and finally expected to disseminate the activities of the directorate to local governments, wards and polling units.”

Davies, who is also the newly elected president of the Society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria, is a multiple award winning journalist of many years.

He is a well-sort after PR consultant, publicist and brand manager with an outstanding career that has spanned over two decades.

Otunba Davies has helped major Nigerian and multinational brands and organisations, including politicians, take charge of their narratives and sail through the stormy waters of crisis communications.

As an industry veteran, Otunba Davies has trained and groomed several proteges who have gone on to become major assets to the media industry.

He is reckoned with as the crown prince of softsell with his imprint visible in the practice of several professionals who have passed through his mentorship programme or worked and served in one of his several major projects or business undertakings.

Davies is a journalist per excellence, brand communicator extraordinaire, movie producer, artiste manager, actor, entertainer and people builder, who has made tremendous impact in the society through his work in the Nigerian media industry as a social networker.

He is a Rotarian and a Director at Dux 94.7FM, a fast growing radio broadcasting outfit founded by Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku.

A man with several chieftaincy titles like Otunba Gbobaniyi of Arigidi-Akoko and Bobajiro of Iwoye-Ketu, FM, as he is fondly called, is also a Director at Afrika Konnekt News Network presided by US-based Ayo Sogbuyi.

Politically, he was Media Consultant to Otunba Gbenga Daniel when he was governor of Ogun State and served as Director of Organization, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter.

With his new appointment, he is expected to liaise and carry along the members of the APC PCC media directorate resident in Ogun State in ensuring a success for the ruling party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





