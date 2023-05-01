APC Patron, Tony Chukwu, meets Tinubu, sends message of hope to Nigerians

Foremost businessman and Patron of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Sir Tony Chukwu, has met with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sir Chukwu spoke with newsmen after the meeting with the former Lagos State Governor in his residence in Abuja.

He said Tinubu is the answer to the prayers of Nigerians who desire a revolutionary change that would set the country on the path to greatness and restoration of her economy.

The APC chieftain, who is a key member of the party in Imo State, assured Nigerians that the Tinubu Presidency will not only consolidate the infrastructural progress made by the Muhammadu Buhari government, but also trigger the revival of the economy through his trademark job and wealth creation leadership.

He said: “I have just met our President-elect and I want to assure Nigerians that their prayers have been answered.

“Our incoming President is ready to reposition the country and bring prosperity to all.

“Let’s support him.”

Chukwu commended the APC in Imo State for supporting Governor Hope Uzodimma in his quest to restore the glory of the state famed for excellence in education, entrepreneurship and innovation.

He cited the creation of the Ministry of Digital Economy by Uzodimma as evidence of the Governor’s inclination to youth empowerment using the tools of digital technology.