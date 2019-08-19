The All Progressives Congress has expressed concern about the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the immediate past Deputy Senate President and serving senator.

Ekweremadu claimed that the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra members attacked him on August 17 in an event in Nuremberg, Germany.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Monday, the party said that those involved in the attack were unworthy in character.

He said: “No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was. It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad.

“We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident.”

Also, former deputy governor of Imo, Eze Madumere, said that the attack on Ekweremadu was unfortunate.

He said that the attack on Ekweremadu was embarrassing and uncalled for, observing that there were other ample means through which any misunderstood actions could be addressed.

He also observed that the botched convention in Nuremberg could be a veritable platform to address whatever issue that those who took the law into their hands may have been agitating for.

In his view, the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) described the attack as “barbaric’’.

In a statement, Boroffice called on the German Government to fish out and prosecute the attackers.

He added: “The Federal Republic of Germany needs to send out a clear and loud message that it does not tolerate and abet such uncivilised incident within its territory.”

The senator also urged the Nigerian Embassy in Germany to collaborate with the German authorities on the matter.