APC: Ondo LG congress successful, crisis-free – Official

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it recorded success in the just concluded local government congress in Ondo State, following the adoption of the consensus mode.

Mr Steve Otaloro, the Director of Media and Publicity of APC in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

“Let it be on record that in Ondo State we held a crisis-free and non-parallel local government congress in our party in the state.

“This peaceful and non-parallel election in the state was as a result of the consensus arrangement all members of the party subscribed to as a means of conducting our election during a stakeholders meeting days before the election.

“We also thank the party leader in the state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who stressed the need that consensus arrangement can only be agreed upon by every contestant before it could be adopted in any of the local government area.

“This gives room for wider consultation with all the contestants before reaching a decision.

“Hitherto, some few leaders will sit to decide on someone of their preference,’’ he stated.

According to Otaloro, the APC is lucky and grateful that there was no crisis in the state during the elections.

He urged the party’s members in the state to always to use available mechanisms to forestall any conflict that might emanate in subsequent elections.

“The good news is that in APC, there are adequate means of taking care of any complaint.

“There is an Appeal Committee where any aggrieved candidate can go for justice,” Otaloro said.