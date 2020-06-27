The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-backed National Executive Committee of the party to sacked the National Working Committee.

Tinubu said this in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, which marked his first reaction to the sweeping away of all the factions laying claim to the leadership of the NWC of the APC.

The former Lagos State Governor said the rivalry got to the point where it looked like they were in a fight club, adding that some sought to use the power of the Executive to bury themselves.

Tinubu, who hailed the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said: “The National Working Committee, itself, became riven by unnecessary conflict.

“Those who disagreed with one another stopped trying to find common ground.

“Attempts were made to use the power of executive authority to bury each other.

“I must be blunt here.

“This is the behaviour of a fight club not the culture of a progressive political party.

“Some members went against their chairman in a bid to forcefully oust him.

“In hindsight, his fence-mending attempts were perhaps too little too late.

“I believed and continue to believe that Comrade Oshiomhole tried his best.

“Mistakes were made and he must own them.

“Yet, we must remember also that he was an able and enthusiastic campaigner during the 2019 election.

“He is a man of considerable ability as are the rest of you who constituted the NWC.”