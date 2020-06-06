The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress says it recognises and endorses the Cross River State Executive Council led by John Ochala.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said the party’s position followed a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on April 23, which recognised the John Ochala-led Cross River SEC as authentic and legitimate.

The party’s spokesman recalled that Ochala, who was the party’s former Deputy Chairman in the state, succeeded the state executive led by the late Chairman, Dr. Mathew Achigbe, who died in a ghastly car crash in November 2018.

He said: “The APC NWC affirms the Cross River Executive led by the late Chairman, Dr Mathew Achigbe, who died in a ghastly car crash in November 2018.

“Achigbe was succeeded by his then Deputy, Sir John Ochala, who has been holding the position in acting capacity.

“The party’s position is affirmed by a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on April 23, which recognises the Sir John Ochala-led Cross River Executive as authentic and legitimate.”

Issa-Onilu said the party upheld the unanimous judgment delivered by Court of Appeal Justices affirming the Ochala-led APC Cross River SEC as the authentic and recognised executive in the state.

He added: “They are Justices Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, Adamu Jauro and Peter Olabisi Ige.

“The Appeal of Court also nullified an earlier ruling by an Abuja High Court for lacking territorial jurisdiction to entertain the suit brought by a supposed factional APC executive in the state.

“The APC NWC, therefore, warns impostors parading as factional party executives in Cross River to desist or face legal charges for impersonation.”