The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared five more aspirants to stand for the party’s primaries for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The Senator Hope Uzodinma Committee that screened there aspirants had initially cleared only four of the aspirants, including Governor Yahaya Bello.

But a statement by the spokesman of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onliu, on Wednesday said five more aspirants were cleared after the NWC deliberated on the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the primaries.

Issa-Onilu said: “After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary.

“Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.”

Those cleared were Bello, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, Yahaya Odidi Audu, Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Engr. Abubakar Bashir, Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi and Ekele Aishat Blessing.

Those not cleared were Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onaili, Usman Oyibe Jibrin, Mustapha Mona Audu, Rukkaya Ibrahim, General Patrick Adenu Akpa, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera and Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu.