The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has upheld the reports of the screening and appeal committees for Bayelsa State governorship aspirants.

Of the total seven governorship aspirants that were screened, six were cleared to participate in the governorship primaries.

They are: Aganaba Preye Steven, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Prince Ebitimi Christopher Amgbare, Diseye Nsirim Poweigha, Lyon David Pereworimini, and Prof. Ongoebi Maureen Etebu.

Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland was not cleared to participate in the party’s governorship primary .

The APC NWC upheld the disqualification of Frankland based on Section 3 Paragraph “L” of the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates, which requires that aspirants are card-carrying members of the party for a period of one year.

The party also found no record of his membership of APC and was therefore considered ineligible.