The All Progressives Congress has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission of its decision to use Direct Primaries for the nomination of its candidate for the Edo State Governorship election.

The notification was contained in a latter by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, to the electoral body.

In the letter dated May 19, 2020, Oshiomhole invited INEC as an observer to the primaries scheduled to hold on June 22, 2020.

He said aside from having put in place plans that will meet with INEC specifications for the primaries, the party has also emplace modalities that meet with those demanded by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

He said in the letter addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu: “I convey to you my compliments and wish to respectfully inform you that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to conduct direct Primary for the Edo State Governorship Election on Monday, 22nd of June, 2020.

“To this end we have put in place modalities to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines as announced by the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Center for Disease and Control (NCDC).

“Therefore, Direct Primaries will be conducted in one hundred and ninety two wards (192).

“We accordingly invited you as observers of the primaries with full compliance with the All Progressives Congress Constitution and the Electoral Act.”