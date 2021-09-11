The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said the All Progressives Congress is not looking for an Igbo president for the 2023 elections.

Uzodinma spoke on Channels Television on Friday, a day after President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to his state.

Asked whether his party, APC, was committed to zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South East, he said the party was not interested in an Igbo presidency.

He said: “We are not looking for an Igbo president.

“We are looking for a president of Nigeria.

“We as a party, APC, we believe what we are practicing here is partisan democracy and every politician must be loyal to his party.

“At the end of the day, it is the decision of the party that you belong to that will matter.”

On the presidential visit, Governor Uzodinma said: “Our people came out to receive the president who visited Imo State in solidarity to the governor of Imo State.

“It has nothing to do with 2023 election or politics.

“We only received the president who came on a working visit, commissioned projects and had an interaction with us.”