APC not against commissioning of Anambra airport – Uba

Victor Ogene, Director, Media and Publicity for Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, has described as fake news associated with Ubah to stop the commissioning of the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport.

Ogene spoke on the issue on Saturday, saying it was very unfortunate that people play politics with everything.

He made the denial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, urging journalists to go into investigative reporting on the issue.

Ogene tasked media practitioners to dig deep and ask piercing questions on issues bothering on lives and social development of the state.

“Journalists should search very deep into whatever news content is available to you to ascertain the true information and feed the public richly, do not depend on press releases always,” he advised.

Ogene asked: “How can the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress work against the treasure of the state he longs to govern?”

He urged the public to disregard such error of statement.

He said that Ubah cannot stop the commissioning of the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, Umueri for commercial flight operations slated for October 30 because he is not the Minister of Aviation or an official of any of the aviation agencies.

He said: “As a citizen, he is delighted by the prospects of the state to have a cargo and passenger airport.”

He said the process of building an airport for the state started with land acquisition by the Peter Obi Administration and now the construction by Governor Willy Obiano.

Ogene said an airport is an ongoing concern in need of constant development and upgrade and feared that what the people have expressed with the Anambra Airport project is the undue haste with which Obiano seeks to “force” through the commissioning of the airport for purely political considerations.

He said that yet, aviation business cannot be run like a motor park venture.

He said: “Early 2021, Obiano said he would ensure the takeoff of the airport before he leaves office.

“Now, the question is: Is Obiano leaving office this year?”

He said Obiano had also requested in 2022 budget, still under consideration, the sum of N10 billion for the completion of the airport project, adding: “Now, if the airport is already completed and set to begin commercial activities, what is the N10 billion to be used for?”