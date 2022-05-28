APC: New aspirant defeats incumbent Ajeromi-Ifelodun State Constituency rep

Akanbi Oluwa has won the All Progressives Congress Lagos State House of Assembly primaries ticket for Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency II.

The new aspirant defeated the incumbent, Fatai Oluwa, in the primaries at Ajeromi-Ifelodun Secretariat, Apapa-Ajegunle.

There were five aspirants for the election and 30 delegates voted, with five delegates per ward from the six wards in the constituency.

The APC Vice Chairman on Revenue, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Olamilekan Akindipe, said the incumbent, Fatai Oluwa, polled only two votes out of 30, while Akanbi Oluwa polled 26 votes.

Akindipe, who is also the party’s Assistant Organising Secretary for the LGA, said that they had a clear and simple atmosphere for the elections.

“There was no rancour or violence and the elections held peacefully until the winner was declared,” he said.

Akindipe urged the party to abide by the choice of the constituents, saying that they had voted for their candidate because their candidate knew the needs of the community.