Chief George Moghalu, the All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Anambra, says electing a credible candidate is critical for the party to capture power in the state.

Moghalu said this on Sunday in Awka, when he inaugurated his campaign teams, called “Georgy likeminds”.

He urged party faithful to remain firm, resolute and insistent on the election of a credible candidate that could wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance.

Moghalu also urged them not to be deceived by “empty campaign promises” by his co-APC aspirants.

“The choice of an aspirant with questionable character during the primary will be risky and can spell doom for the party at the Nov. 6 poll.

“This is a season of lies and empty promises.

“Many will promise free education from primary to tertiary institutions, building of universities in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Others will also promise massive road construction to your door steps and whole lots of bogus promises.

“This election is not going to start and end with primary. There is going to be the main election. “We must go to the poll with a candidate that can win.

“We need a candidate that has no baggage because people’s integrity will be put to test,” Moghalu said.

He commended his loyalists for their support and dedication to his aspiration and pledged not to disappoint them.

“No one person can win election. This number of Georgy likeminds is enough for me to win the election.

“You have demonstrated commitment and support for me not because of money but because you love our state and believe we can change the story.

“I will not betray the confidence you have placed in me.

“I’m ready for any form of primary, be it direct or indirect, as long as people must be involved,” he said.