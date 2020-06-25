The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has endorsed the result of the party’s gubernatorial primaries in Edo State, where Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu emerged as governorship candidate of the party.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu, confirmed this to State House correspondents at the end of party’s virtual NEC meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Bagudu stated that the endorsement of the primaries was informed by the need to ratify all decisions reached by the dissolved National Working Committee of the party.

Ize-Iyamu, one of the governorship aspirants on the APC platform in Edo State, emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on June 22.

He polled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr. Pius Odubu, scored 3,776.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party’s NWC, which conducted the party’s primaries, was dissolved during the NEC meeting, and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State was appointed as the caretaker chairman of the APC.

Senator John Akpanudoede was designated Caretaker National Secretary.

Bagudu said: “Equally, the meeting ratified all decisions that have been taken in Edo State primaries and screening primaries and a name will be forwarded properly to INEC.

“The name of our candidate in the Edo gubernatorial election and equally the schedule of activities that will commence the Ondo State primaries, which by God‘s grace we will also be presenting a candidate, will commence under the leadership of the caretaker committee.

“We thank all our supporters for putting faith in our party and our party leaders for all the support they have given to Mr. President to achieve this wonderful outcome.”

According to the governor, the newly inaugurated APC Caretaker Committee will also serve as convention planning committee of the party.

Bagudu said: “His Excellency, the Governor of Yobe State was charged with the burden of leading the caretaker and convention planning committee.

“Among the committee are also governors of Niger, representing the north central and Osun State Governor representing the South West and other illustrious members of the party .

“We are indeed very grateful that the President and the NEC expressed confidence in the governors by appointing this distinguished personalities and we are happy that today the issues bedeviling our party has been laid to rest by this momentous decisions.

“We are equally congratulating Mr. President on the exercise of the mandate that has been given to him by Nigerians and today the party issues, we should not distract him, has been sorted.”