APC National reconciliation Committee arrives Osun, meets Oyetola

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday arrived Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

A statement by Ismail Omipidan, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, confirmed the development.

Omipidan said the committee was led by a former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu during a courtesy call on Oyetola, said members of the committee were ready to ensure fair hearing, equity and justice in carrying out their assignment in the state.

He said the committee would be attending to petitions and complaints from some aggrieved members of the party before coming up with its findings.

He said: “We want to thank Mr. Governor for personally being available to receive us.

“We are the committee appointed and inaugurated sometime in November last year to serve as members of the reconciliatory committee on issues that border on relationship and institutional matters.

“We have done much on the Northern states and we started that of South West on Thursday in Lagos.

“Yesterday, we were in Ogun State, and today, we are in Osogbo, the Osun State capital city.

“As a matter of tradition and respect, when we go to a State like this, where our party is in power, we owe it a duty to pay courtesy on the Governor because here (Government House) is our home, to announce and inform him we are in his land.

“Our intention here is to maximise the opportunity of getting evaluation of relevant materials after which we will go to Abuja and sit as a committee and develop what we have in the report, which we will share with the authority of the party at the national level that appointed us.”

In his response, Oyetola assured the committee of his administration’s absolute cooperation and support to carry out its assignment.

He expressed confidence in the composition and ability of the members of the committee to dispense justice and ensure fair play throughout the exercise.

He said: “I appreciate this visit and I thank you most sincerely for taking the trouble to come to us.

“No organisation without issues, but what is important is to find possible way of reconciliation.

“We will give you all the support, you will have the maximum cooperation expected of us.

“I welcome the idea of accepting petitions and finding solutions to all contentious issues.

“We are peaceful people.

“Looking at the caliber of people that are involved in the committee, I have no doubt that reconciliation is possible.

“The Chairman of the Committee had done so well when he served as Nasarawa governor, ditto the other governors in the Committee as well as other members of the Committee.

“On our part, we are willing to give you all necessary support to make this a success.

“I hope you will enjoy the hospitality of our State.

“By any standard, we have not disappointed the party.

“Within the little we have, we have justified the confidence reposed in us.”