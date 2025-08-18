APC National Chairman loses mother, Tinubu commiserates with him

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

The Eagle Online is reporting that she died on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital, at the age of 83.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described her as a woman of virtue who lived a life dedicated to faith, service, and the uplifting of her community.

The President enjoined the APC National Chairman to accept her death as the will of Almighty God and be consoled by the life of purpose his mother lived.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of Mama Yilwatda and beseeched God to grant Prof. Yilwatda, the entire family, and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear the loss.

