APC National Chairman decries low turnout of voters 

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the low turnout of voters for the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He gave the assessment in an interview with newsmen shortly after voting at about 12: 32pm at his Government Reserved Area Polling Unit 010, Agwan Rimi ward in Keffi, Nasarawa state on Saturday.

The APC National Chairman said though he had not gone around yet, he was dismayed by the low turnout of voters at the polling unit likewise news about turnout in some other polling units in the area.

He expressed the hope that before the process was over, more voters would have come out to exercise their franchise by voting candidates of their choices.

“I just got in here and I do not know how the attendance was before now but it would appear many of the electorate in this particular polling unit did not come out.

“I expected the turnout to be more than this but it is not over until it is over.

“I have not gone round yet and it’s just about past midday. I do hope that the turnout will be more encouraging in this particular polling unit and other places where turnout has been low,” he said.

Adamu then assured that his party, APC, would emerge victorious in the governorship election in the state with the party’s candidate, Gov. Abdullahi reelected.

“By the grace of God, I will say that we will win the governorship election,” he added.

Adamu also described the electoral process as very peaceful and orderly and commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting an orderly electoral.