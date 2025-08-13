APC mourns as newly sworn-in Lagos Councillor dies two weeks after oath of office

Less than two weeks after being sworn in as Councillor representing Ward C1, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oluwakemi Rufai has died.

Rufai, the only female councillor in the legislative council, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 13, 2025, after a brief illness.

Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Sesan Olowa, and Chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Kasali, confirmed the death in separate statements, describing it as a rude shock to the council and the community.

Reacting to the news, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), through its spokesman Seye Oladejo, expressed deep sadness over her passing.

Oladejo described Rufai as a “rising star within the APC” who embodied “commitment, grassroots service, and gender inclusion.”

According to him, her short time in office reflected her dedication to community development and loyalty to the party’s ideals.

He extended condolences to Rufai’s family, the Ibeju-Lekki community, and her constituents, noting that “her legacy of service, courage, and vision will not be forgotten.”

