APC mourns Ali Wakili 

The All Progressives Congress has described the late Senator Ali Wakili as a vibrant grassroots politician, who distinguished himself during his work in the Nigeria Customs Service and as a federal lawmaker.

Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, the APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the death of the Senator who represented Bauchi South Senatorial district in the Senate was a painful loss.

Abdullahi said: “The APC family expresses deepest condolences to his immediate family, the 8th Senate, the entire National Assembly and the Government and people of Bauchi State.

“Indeed, the country has lost one of its most vibrant and patriotic federal lawmakers whose legislative contributions and engagements in the National Assembly touched on the core needs of less privileged Nigerians.”

This, Abudullahi said, particularly came to the open while the late Senator chaired the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare.

He said: “Creditably to his name is the National Poverty Eradication Commission Bill which he sponsored and was passed by the Senate in 2016.

“A progressive-minded politician, the late Senator Ali Wakili took clear positions on causes and issues in the polity he stood for or opposed.”

He noted that some of the issues the late Senator pushed for during his life time, were election reforms, anti-corruption, true federalism, devolution of powers and legislative-executive relations among others.

The APC spokesman prayed Allah to grant the late Senator eternal rest and his family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

The lawmaker who was 58 years old, slumped on Saturday morning at his Gwarimpa, Abuja residence, after which he was taken to a hospital within the estate, but he died before getting emergency treatment.