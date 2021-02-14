Wife of Kano State Governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, has organised an awareness campaign to mobilise members of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, especially women, to participate in the ongoing membership registration/revalidation exercise.

A statement issued on Sunday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said that Mrs Ganduje also revalidated her membership of APC on Sunday in Kano.

The statement quoted the governor’s wife as calling on prospective members to go and register with the party immediately.

She commended the people of the state for their commitment to the exercise, urging all stakeholders to work harder and make sure that Kano retained its position as the state with the highest registered members of the ruling APC.

“This exercise is very important and necessary. It is without any argument that Kano is the leader in democratic practice in the country,” she said.

Mrs Ganduje urged those desiring to register for the party or revalidate their members to do so at their respective polling units where they cast their votes during the last elections.

“I am urging women to come forward and participate fully in this all-important exercise,” she said.

The governor’s wife also called on youths, who were not up to 18 years during the last election, but who were now 18, to come forward and participate in the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mrs Ganduje, who also empowered some women during the mobilisation exercise, added that the empowerment was necessary in order to develop and sustain the society.

NAN also reports that the governor’s wife was joined in the mobilisation exercise by wives of top politicians from Kano and neighbouring states.

They all enjoined the people of the state to ensure that Kano recorded the highest membership figure in APC.