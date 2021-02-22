The Ogun State All Progressives Congress Revalidation and Registration Committee, led by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, last week released additional forms to the 236 wards in the State in furtherance of the ongoing exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the State chapter of the APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Sunday.

Oladunjoye, however, said there are reports in some of the wards that the new supplies have also been exhausted as “more people continue to join our dear party, APC”.

He added: “This is to inform and assure our members and intending members that efforts are on to get more from from the party headquarters. The party recently took possession of additional 24 million membership forms to be distributed to the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It is expected that the new forms will arrive Ogun State as soon as possible. Affected polling booth coordinators are directed to continue to enter the details of intending members in the official exercise books provided by the Revalidation and Registration Committee, from where it will be eventually transferred to the membership forms.

“While thanking the members of the Hon. Ademorin Kuye-led Committee, the party also appreciates the enthusiasm and support of our leaders members and intending members so far.”