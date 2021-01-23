Membership registration of the All Progressives Congress scheduled to commence on Monday January 25 nationwide will go on as planned.

This was disclosed in a three-paragraph disclaimer by Secretary of the Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe on Saturday night.

He described as fake and mischievous an earlier statement which quoted him as saying that the exercise had been put off.

The statement read, “A “NOTICE” in circulation and ascribed to the APC CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D. is fake and highly mischievous.

“The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop.