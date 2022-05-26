APC: Media Office responds to ‘malicious petition’ against Seun Odofin

It has come to our knowledge that some unpatriotic members of our great Party, All Progressive Congress (APC), in collaboration with some unscrupulous opposition party members purportedly wrote a malicious petition to the national headquarters of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, with the aim of not only maligning the good name of Seun David Odofin, but also to put the integrity of the leadership of the party into disrepute.

It has therefore become expedient for us to put the records straight and clarify some of the issues raised in their petition.

Seun David Odofin remains one of the leading aspirants for the House of Representatives seat at the Nigerian National Assembly in the 2023 election. He is the only aspirant who has demonstrated a clear knowledge of the assignment he is aspiring to take.

He has so far run a robust campaign and extensive mobilization across the length and breath of the two sister local governments making up the federal constituency without any rancor or acrimony.

It is on the strength of the above that we wish to categorically state as following:

That the said Concerned APC Stakeholders, Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of 42 Ilesa Road, Ijebu-Jesa Osun State does not exist in its entirety as such office address in Ijebu-Jesa is no where to be found.

That the only recognised and official office of APC in Ijebu-Jesa, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun state is located at opposite old NEPA office along Esa Oke road Ijebu-Jesa.

That the duo of Alofe Babatunde and Princess Modupe Adedayo are not known as card carrying members of APC in Ijesa North Federal Constituency.

That Seun David Odofin is only an aspirant for the House of Representative seat of Ijesa North Federal Constituency, comprising Obokun and Oriade local governments, but not Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency (which is not known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) as alleged by the petitioners.

That Seun David Odofin properly resigned his appointment as stipulated by either the Party’s Constitution or the Electoral Act.

That Seun David Odofin was not only physically present at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja for the screening exercise but also presented himself for the process.

That Seun Odofin was not SSA as purportedly claimed by the petitioners but Special Adviser (SA) on Administration and Legislative Compliance before he resigned as required by the law, to contest for House of Representatives, Ijesa North Federal Constituency under the platform of APC.

That Seun Odofin participated in the two rounds of screenings as directed and organized by the leadership of the Party in the Federal Constituency. These screenings were held at High Chief Sola Ogunsanya, Risa of Iloko’s residence, Iloko Ijesa Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State and at Otunba Olajumoke Ogunkeyede’s (JMK) residence at Ilase Ijesa in Obokun local government area of Osun State.

*That these screening exercises were conducted by the APC leaders and stakeholders in Ijesa North Federal Constituency before Seun Odofin went for the final screening at APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

That the petitioners failed to name those screening Committee Members who criminally issued clearance certificate to Seun Odofin.

That the petitioners also failed to state the names of APC stakeholders in Ijesa North Federal Constituency who ordered or commissioned the petitioners to make their petition public rather than making it an internal party affair.

That in all, Seun David Odofin has consciously done everything regarding his ambition in line with the established laws and rules guiding the electoral process regarding the contest for the House of Representatives, Ijesa North Federal Constituency under the platform of All progressives Congress APC.

In conclusion, we wish to appeal to all genuine party members across the federal constituency to be wary of the antics those enemies of the party who are known and unknown agents of the opposition and who had yielded themselves as tools to perpetrate the opposition in office. Together, we should tell them that enough is enough this time around.

We want to assure all supporters and well-wishers of Seun Odofin not be distracted or disturbed by the lies being peddled by those who feel threatened by his rising profile and his massive wave of acceptance across the two local Governments. More of such lies may still be expected in days to come. But we should all be aware of the fact that it is the tree with the sweater fruits that receives the most stones and pebbles.

We appreciate your concerns and worries as reflected in your calls, messages and engagement on the various platforms.

No shaking, the struggle continues.

Thank you all.

Seun Odofin Media.