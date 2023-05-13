APC loses LG chairman, Prince Oyewumi mourns

A member of the Governing Board of National Youth Service Corps, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has described the passing of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Raimi Agunyanmole, as a big loss to the APC family and people of Ogbomosoland.

The Ogbomoso Prince acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the social and political development of Ogbomoso.

He stressed that the late politician will be remembered for his political maturity and native wisdom in handling political matters.

Oyewumi, while urging the Agunyanmole family to uphold the good works of the departed, added that the late politician was a grassroots mobiliser.

In a condolence message, the businessman said: “It is with a heavy heart that I commiserate with leaders, chieftains, members and stakeholders of the APC, especially in Ogbomoso North LGA of Oyo State, over the demise of Alhaji Raimi Agunyanmole.

“The deceased was an accomplished politician, who was passionate about the progress of Ogbomosoland.

“He played many roles in advancing the cause of the people through various platforms.

“The late politician will sorely be missed.”

The Ogbomoso Prince prayed to Allah to make al-Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the departed soul.