APC LG Congress: There won’t be imposition–Governor Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured that there will be no imposition of candidates in the local government congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for next Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of party stakeholders in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the governor who is also the leader of the party in the state, said, “We should continue to be all-inclusive.

“We must involve people who have joined us, as they intend to actualise their aspirations,” he said.

The governor congratulated party elders and members on the success achieved during the recently concluded local government elections.

He urged party members on the need to actively build a team that will consolidate the victory of the party.

“We will not allow anyone to steer the ship of the party off-course. The party must be put first,” he said.