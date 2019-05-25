The Local Government Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara State have thrown their weight behind the reappointment of Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Minister in the soon to be reconstituted cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party chairmen urged members of the public to dismiss the press statement by the Elders’ Forum of the party in the senatorial district, saying that they are not in existence.

The Elders’ Forum had claimed that Mohammed was not fit for reappointment.

The minister comes from Oro in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara South Senatorial District.

But the APC LG Chairmen in a statement titled: “Re: Don’t reappoint Lai Mohammed as Minister,” jointly signed by Hon. Mohammed Shilo Awobimpe, Chairman Ifelodun LG; Hon. Aransiola Oyeyemi Samson, Chairman Irepodun LG; Hon. Bamidele Ogunbayo, Chairman Isin LG; Engr Muhideen Shittu, Chairman Oke Ero LG; Hon. Olawale Awelewa, Chairman Ekiti LG; Hon Taiye Olaniyi, Chairman Oyun LG; and Hon. Yusuf Abdulganiyu Kehinde, Chairman Offa LGA, said: “Our attention had been drawn to the press release issued on the 22nd May 2019 by some elders claiming to be speaking for Kwara South APC elders. This should be disregarded in its entirety and whatever it stands for.

“We the seven local Government party chairmen that constitute Kwara South Senatorial District implore the general public to disregard their press statement and advice the party at the State to take appropriate action against these men so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“We are bold to say that the signatories of the said release, Chief J.B. Ayeni and one Jide Usman, are not speaking for Kwara South let alone their local government areas.

“We the seven local Government party chairmen that constitute Kwara South Senatorial District implore the general public to disregard their press statement and advise the party at the State to take appropriate action against these men so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“At the moment, the party hierarchy in the 7 local government areas of the senatorial district have not constituted any elders forum or committee to speak for it. And as we all know, there’s legally-constituted party structure at all levels. These are the only legally-authorised body to speak on behalf of the Kwara South APC on all matters relating to the members of the party in the senatorial district.

“The illegal body, as represented by Ayeni and Usman, that is castigating the Hon. Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as regards the last general elections forgot to intimate the general public with the extraordinary effort they put in to the party victory in their domain that makes them to be more important than the Honourable Minister.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Minister provided all the necessary apparatus required of a leader in making the APC to record a resounding victory in the last general elections.

“We know the antecedent of all individuals involved in this act as this is the only way they know in getting patronage, especially during the period of appointments.

“They are doing all this to get appointment in the state. We even have it on good authority that the septuagenarian, Chief J.B. Ayeni, is lobbying AA and his family members for the position of SSG for himself.

“In addition, we urge all well-meaning Kwara Southerners to see Chief J.B. Ayeni and his cohorts as enemies of the district and should be treated as such.

“May Allah guide AA in the midst of the hawks surrounding him.”