APC Leadership: Diaspora Chairmen congratulate Ganduje, Ajibola, pledge support

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of the Diaspora Chairmen (CDC), has congratulated Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Bashiru Ajibola on their appointment as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

The APC at its 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) Thursday in Abuja confirmed the appointment of Ganduje and Ajibola to steer the affairs of the party, following the resignations of former occupiers.

Ganduje replaced Senator Abdullahi Adamu as APC’s national chairman while Ajibola replaced Sen. Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary.

The Diaspora committee, under the leadership of Tunde Doherty, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos declared support for the new leadership of the ruling party.

The statement was signed by Prince Stephen Tella, the APC Chairman, Spain Chapter and the CDC Secretary General.

Tella said Ganduje’s wealth of experience and leadership, as former two-term Governor of Kano State, would do the party a lot of good.

“His dedication and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the APC have earned him the trust and confidence of the party members,” Tella said.

The CDC scribe also said that Ajibola’s wealth of knowledge and experience as former spokesman for the Nigerian Senate would undoubtedly contribute significantly to the growth and success of the party.

“In their respective roles, we are confident that both Dr Ganduje and Sen. Bashiru will uphold the values of transparency, inclusiveness, and progress, which have been the cornerstones of the APC’s success.

“As the APC CDC, we emphasise the importance of unity within the party, calling on all members to work together toward a common goal of delivering good governance and positive change for the Nigerian people.

“Under the leadership of Dr Ganduje and Senator Bashiru, we are confident that the APC will remain steadfast in addressing the nation’s challenges and advancing the welfare of all citizens.

“We also express our commitment to supporting and promoting the APC’s values and objectives both within Nigeria and across the global Nigerian diaspora.

“Our committee of diaspora chairmen stands ready to work diligently alongside the newly elected leadership to ensure the party’s continued growth and success,” Tella said.

Also Read:

According to him, security measures have been reinforced around the national secretariat to ensure the smooth functioning of party activities during this transitional period.

Tella said that the APC CDC remained steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of its members, supporters, and visitors.

He said that the committee wished them success in their news roles and endeavours.