APC Leader beaten, stripped naked at mega rally + Video, photos

A Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Abu Giza, was on Thursday beaten and stripped naked at the mega rally of the party in Nasarawa State.

Senders of the video had claimed it was the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was beaten.

However, this has been confirmed by The Eagle Online to be false.

In the video, some youths were seen harassing Giza, who had his cloth torn.

The act was said to have been committed at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, following the rally held in the state capital.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Chairman of Nasarawa State Inter-Party Advisory Council, Hon. Cletus Ogah Doma, said it was Giza in the video.

Doma, the Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party in Nasarawa State, cautioned youths in the state against thuggery, describing the attack on Giza as barbaric and inhuman.

He said: “Youths as the vanguard of nation building and instrument of integration should remain neutral and should not allowed themselves to be used as agents in the hands of the politicians.

“The yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians to have a credible, peaceful conduct of elections in 2023 must not be allowed in the hands of the politicians causing troubles in the country.

"It is the collective responsibility of all actors and members of of all the political parties to ensure that campaigns are conducted with decorum and in accordance with the rules of the game."






